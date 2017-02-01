Union Budget 2017: Reliance Mututal Fund CEO Sundeep Sikka ‘thankful to FM for recognising success of CPSE ETF FFO’

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Reliance Mutual Fund.. (Express archive)

Today in the Union Budget the Finance Minister emphasized on the opportunity to strengthen the CPSEs. ( Appended below and attached for your reference is the transcript of Budget Speech on CPSE ETF.)

Kindly find below the Budget Quote by Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Reliance Mutual Fund.

“We are thankful to the FM for recognising the success of CPSE ETF FFO, that got subscribed over 3 times and listed yesterday at higher price, in his speech today. Our teams are privileged to have been associated in both CPSE ETF offers and encouraged to see that the government, based on the success of earlier two traches, has now decided to use ETF as a vehicle for future disinvestments.

We see a great potential for ETFs in the MF sector and look forward to supporting the government in their disinvestment program through the ETF route”