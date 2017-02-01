Union Budget 2017: Reforms will be undertaken in UGC, says Arun Jaitley

Good quality institutions would be enabled to have greater administrative and academic autonomy. (pti)

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley, while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament, on Wednesday said that in higher education, the Centre will undertake reforms in the UGC. Good quality institutions would be enabled to have greater administrative and academic autonomy.

In his Budget Speech, Jaitley said that colleges will be identified based on accreditation and ranking, and given autonomous status. A revised framework will be put in place for outcome based accreditation and credit based programmes.