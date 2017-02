The Minister presented the copy and the house was adjourned within a minute of its assembling. (PTI)

The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled a copy of the Union Budget for 2017-18. As the house assembled at 1.30 p.m., after the Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha, Chairman M. Hamid Ansari asked Jaitley to table the copy of the Budget. The Minister presented the copy and the house was adjourned within a minute of its assembling.