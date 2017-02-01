Union Budget 2017: Opposition looks to drown out Arun Jaitley speech to protest govt move not to delay presentation of Budget

After the NDA government took the decision to go ahead with Arun Jaitley speech, the Opposition protested en masse and called for the adjournment of the House. (ANI)

Union Budget 2017: After the NDA government took the decision to go ahead with Arun Jaitley speech, the Opposition protested en masse and called for the adjournment of the House. However, clearly unimpressed, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would have nothing of it and told the Opposition to cooperate. But that only made the situation worse and all opposition parties tried to drown out Jaitley’s speech. Jaitley said, I rise to present the Budget on auspicious occasion of Basant panchami.” However, FM continued to speak, brooking no delay.