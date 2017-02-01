Union Budget 2017: On education, FM Arun Jailtley said, ‘100 skill centres across India’

Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. Source: Reuters

Union Budget 2017: About the Educational sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “100 skill centres across India. “Providing quality education is very crucial to the children who are on their way to create India’s core working population in the next 10 years. This development in their formative years can help the country in the years to come. Budget 2017 is an opportunity for the government to concentrate on the improvement of school education for children who are enrolled in primary and secondary schools. The Centre’s commitment to education has always been high on intent but low in practice.

The Budget 2016 allocated Rs 1,51,581 crore for social sector including education and health care. The then budget included 62 new Navodaya Vidyalayas to be opened, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to increasing focus on quality of education, regulatory architecture to be provided to ten public and ten private institutions to emerge as world-class Teaching and Research Institutions, set up of higher education financing agency with initial capital base of 1000 Crores and the digital depository for school leaving certificates, college degrees, academic awards & mark sheets to be set-up.