Union Budget 2017: Odisha gets Rs 5,102 crore for railway development in 2017-18

The allocation made for the year 2017-18 is about 9 per cent more than the previous year’s allocation of Rs 4,682 crore. (PTI)

Odisha has been allocated Rs 5,102 crore for development of Railways in the Union Budget for 2017-18 against the state’s demand of Rs 5,870 crore, East Coast Railways (ECoR) general manager Umesh Singh said.

Stating that the allocation meets about 87 per cent of the state’s demand, Singh said, “We have passed with distinction.” Neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattishgarh have been allocated Rs 3,406 crore and 3,676 crore respectively, sources said. Singh, however, said the details about the new projects, new trains and other aspects could be knwon on February 3.

The allocation made for the year 2017-18 is about 9 per cent more than the previous year’s allocation of Rs 4,682 crore. Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded Rs 5,870 crore under Railway Budget for the state. The allocation for Odisha includes portions under East Coast Railway, South East Railway, South East Central Railways jurisdictions.

You May Also Like To Watch this:



Odisha had been allocated Rs 657.60 crore in 2009-10, Rs 900.3 crore in 2010-11, Rs 1,100.3 crore in 2011-12, Rs 719.3 crore in 2012-13, Rs 812.5 crore in 2013-14, Rs 1,465 crore in 2014-15, Rs 3,712 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 4,682 crore in the Budget for 2016-17.