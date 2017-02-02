Union Budget 2017: Narendra Modi government trying to bridge gap between rich and poor created by Congress, says Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu also lashed out at Rahul and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying “Rahul ji & Mamata ji are speaking according to their political lines. We are ready for discussion.” (ANI image)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday hit back at Congress and its vice president Rahul Gandhi, saying “We are trying to bridge the gap between rich and poor created by Congress and decrease poverty. How can they like the Budget 2017?” The Union Minister of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation also lashed out at Rahul and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying “Rahul ji & Mamata ji are speaking according to their political lines. We are ready for discussion.” His statements comes a day after Rahul and the West Bengal Chief Minister trashed the Union Budget 2017 as “disappointing and directionless.”

Expressing his displeasure over the Union Budget 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had said it has nothing for youth and farmers. Addressing the media persons outside the Parliament, the Congress leader had said, “We were expecting fireworks, instead got a damp squib. This budget is full of poetry. There is nothing for the youth or farmers. The government wanted to make an impact with budget before polls. But there was no impact. It should have announced something big for farmers.” Speaking on railways, Gandhi said the safety record under this government is “very bad”. “The rail safety record of this government is very bad. Did the Finance Minister say anything? Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about bullet train. Has it come?” he asked.

The Congress vice-president further said that the country is facing fundamental issues, like unemployment, farmers problem, but the Narendra Modi government didn’t offer something substantial on these fronts. Mocking the FM, he said, “It’s a Budget of Sher o shayari, it has nothing for the unemployed youths or the farmers”.

On the other hand, terming the Union Budget 2017 as “clueless and misleading”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed it has no road map and is full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words. “A controversial Budget 2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility,” Banerjee said on Twitter. “Tax payers still have restrictions on withdrawals. Remove all restrictions immediately. And where are the figures for Demonetisation? Misleading. Full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words which mean nothing,” she had tweeted.

