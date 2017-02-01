Union Budget 2017: Lalu Prasad Yadav trashes budget, calls PM Modi ‘twin brother’ of US President Donald Trump

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Lalu called the PM Narendra Modi the twin brother of the newly elected US President Donald Trump. (PTI)

As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017-18, today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav denounced the Budget as ‘bereft of substance and compared PM Modi with Donald Trump. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Lalu called the PM Narendra Modi the twin brother of the newly elected US President Donald Trump, who he said was seen “taking wayward decisions” since ascending to the top chair in the US. He further slammed the decision to merge the Railway budget with the Union budget and questioned the rationale of continuing with a Railway minister who did not present the Budget of the ministry.

“The Union Budget presented today is bereft of any substance for any section of the society,” Prasad told reporters reacting on the budget for 2017-18 presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“The minister in his Budget speech did not make any reference as to how many unemployed youths it gave jobs to,” the RJD chief asked.

Also watch:



Prasad was particularly harsh for merging of Railway Budget with the General Budget.

“They have demolished the tradition of presentation of separate Rail Budget since Independence… what is the rationale of continuing with a Railway minister when he cannot present the budget of his ministry,” Prasad who served as Railway minister during UPA I government, said.

The RJD chief also questioned the NDA government’s wisdom of going with presentation of the Budget despite the death of former minister and MP E Ahamed this morning.

(With inputs from agencies)