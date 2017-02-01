Union Budget 2017: Key takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley’s budget for the year 2017-18

Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. Source: ANI

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017 in the Parliament today. Here are the key takeaways from the presentation. The unending wait is over for people waiting with bated breath. While there was much uncertainty that the Budget presentation would be delayed by a day or a few hours due to the unfortunate demise of former Union Minister E Ahamed, but the final decision taken by the PMO and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan put the budget on course.

While Jaitley moved away from the colonial era tradition of presenting the budget on the last day of February and presented it on February 1. This move was done with an aim towards faster implementation of schemes. Meanwhile, ahead of the budget, from businessmen to salaried people, from students to housewives, everyone had showcased their varying categories of demands. Was Jaitley able to live up to it?

After the sudden demonetisation decision by the Modi government, with the narrative of reduction of black money and corruption, the government now tabled its annual budget today. Has the Finance Minister been able to keep the economists and common man happy? Following the Budget presentation, Jaitley will be replying to questions by Twitterati on the Budget proposals.

Here are the key takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley’s speech:

— “International Monetary Fund estimates that the world GDP will grow by 3.1% in 2016 and 3.4% in 2017. The advanced economies are expected to increase their growth from 1.6%-1.9% and emerging economies from 4.1%-4.5%.”

— “The focus of the budget are in these areas: Farmers, rural population, youth, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, fiscal management and tax administration.”

— “Demonetization seeks to create a new normal where in the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real.”

—“India’s macroeconomic stability continues to the foundation of our economic success.”

— “Uncertainty around commodity prices, especially around crude oil, second major challenge.”

—“Signs of retreat from globalisation have potential to affect exports from many emerging economies, including India.”

(more updates to follow)