Union Budget 2017: JNU VC hails Budget for higher education

Jaitley proposed that autonomy to colleges and other educational institutions will be granted on the basis of accreditation and ranking. (PTI/file)

JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, hailed the measures for higher education announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Wednesday in the 2017-18 Union Budget.

“Which institutions will get autonomy to be based on accreditation and ranking. A good move in budget to improve quality of higher education,” the Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor tweeted.

Jaitley proposed that autonomy to colleges and other educational institutions will be granted on the basis of accreditation and ranking.

Jagadesh Kumar also welcomed Jaitley’s proposal to set up a ‘National Testing Agency’, and said it was a “great idea in the new budget for the aspiring students”.

You may also like to watch

Jaitley proposed the formation of an agency which will conduct entrance exams on behalf of Central Board of Secondary Education and the All India Council for Technical Education, partially to relieve them of their administrative functions so that they can focus on academics more.

“Good that the new budget has underlined reforming UGC. Improving quality of research and teaching in Universities should be top priority,” he added.