Union Budget 2017 is anti-poor, anti-farmer: Sharad Yadav

Senior Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Union Budget presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying it was “anti-poor and anti-farmer”. “The budget does talk about farmers, the unemployed youths and most importantly government’s scheme of demonetisation,” he told IANS.

“There is nothing for farmers in it. Also, it does not talk about employment generation for youths,” Yadav said, adding that the BJP had talked about two crore jobs for the youths. “Where are those jobs,” he asked.

Yadav also criticised the government for merging the Railway budget and the general budget, and said it was done “unnecessarily”.”What was the need to merge the two? They just finished provisions for the Railways in just one and half pages,” he said.

The Janata Dal-U leader emphasised that the government should have talked about the small industries and farmers in the budget, saying that they are the most affected sections of the society after demonetisation.

The government should have told the nation how much black money and fake currency did it get after demonetisation.