Union Budget 2017 – Infrastructure: 10 things FM Arun Jaitley speech highlighted today

Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley speech today underlined the importance of infrastructure in his scheme of things for the Indian economy while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament. He said that the Modi government’s ‘agenda for next year is to transform, energise and clean India. We will continue the process of economic reform for the benefit of poor. Spend more in rural areas, infra, poverty alleviation, while maintaining fiscal prudence as guiding principle of Budget’. FM also added, “Trade Infrastructure Export Scheme to be launched in 2017-18; total allocation for infra at record Rs 3.96 lakh cr.”

FM @arunjaitley: Allocated Rs 2.41 Lk Cr Towards Transport Sector In FY18. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/h5T0lgR1EH — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) February 1, 2017

Saying that the economy is in a much more comfortable position, Jaitley said, “CAD declined from 1 pc last year to 0.3 pc in first half of current fiscal.” He also indicated that India is getting a big boost from foreign funds too in its bid to build up its infrastructure. FM Jaitley said, “There has been a 36 per cent increase in FDI flow; and forex reserves are at $361 billion in January enough to cover 12 months needs.” Saying that the good work of the government has been noticed across the globe by respected institutions, FM Jaitley said, “We are seen as engine of global growth; IMF sees India to grow fastest in major economies.” here are the 5 top things FM Jaitley mentioned regarding infrastructure in his Budget speech:

1. To construct one crore houses by 2019 for homeless

2. Awas Yojana allocation raised from Rs 15,000 cr to Rs 23,000 cr

3. 27,000 cr on to be spend on PMGSY; 1 cr houses to be completed by 2017-18 for houseless

4. 100 pc electrification of villages to be completed by May 2018

5. 133-km road per day constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as against 73-km in 2011-14

6. A new metro rail policy will be announced, this will open up new jobs for our youth, says FM Jaitley

7. Two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat

8. Select airports in tier-II cities to be taken up for operations, development on PPP mode

9. 500 railway stations will be differently abled by providing lifts and escalators

10. Railway line of 3,500 km will be commissioned in 2017-18 as against 2,800 km in 2016-17