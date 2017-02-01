Union Budget 2017: How Bollywood reacted to previous Union Budgets – the good, bad and ugly

In previous years, Bollywood has lamented how the Union Budget overlooks the entertainment industry. (PTI/ Twitter)

When it comes the Union Budget, the finance minister (past and present) knows he can never keep all parties happy. One of the unhappiest parties is usually the Bollywood film fraternity. As the nation waits for Arun Jaitley’s plan for the financial year 2017-18, here’s a look at how Bollywood reacted in previous years’ Union Budgets.

2016: B-town wasn’t too happy about the taxes the film industry had to pay. Kailash Kher said, “Either the government should not take tax from a performer or they should provide some support in form of security to the performer. It is sad to see that performers in India are paying such huge taxes.” Bhaag Milka Bhaag actress Divya Dutta added, “I think they haven’t paid much attention to the entertainment sector. I really wished that they would have done that.” According to a report in Hindustant Times, Dia Mirza said, “Smaller films pay a big price due to the taxes imposed and despite promises to revise film service tax and cost of exhibition, there has been no revision.”

2015: Shahrukh Khan remained hopeful, saying, “Hum film industry mein hai, toh hopefully koi aisi cheez hogi (budget mein) jisse humara koi bhalla ho. Not in terms of just subsidies, but in attracting people to the business. I think that’s the most important thing that a budget can do – attract people to businesses and increase the capital and money in the economy.”

Twinkle Khanna lashed out though, tweeting, “The budget? I have to pay even more taxes. Now taking kids to the school fest to drown my sorrows in candyfloss and rasna.”

2014: Surprisingly, B-town wasn’t as critical when the Modi government first came to power. Ajay Devgn had tweeted, “ I feel the 2014 budget is a very balanced budget overall. Thanks to Narendra Modi & Arun Jaitley. But I am disappointed that there is no mention or plans for the film industry despite the number of issues we face and approach the government.” Dia Mirza said, “Commendable allocations made for important causes this #Budget2014. Pray it reaches the people who need to benefit from these allocations.”