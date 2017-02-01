Union Budget 2017: Home Minister Rajnath Singh says new era has begun

Singh said integration of farmers with agricultural processing units will boost the farmers’ income, adding allocation of Rs. 10 lakh crore for agricultural credit is a big positive. (Reuters)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lauded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s annual budget which provides for systemic and a transformative shift to Indian economy, saying this will give an impetus to growth, people welfare and help all sections of the society in unleashing their true potential.

“The Union Budget provisions honour the honest tax payers, curb the flow of black money and provide relief to the middle class. In spite of global uncertainties, India is seen as a bright spot of growth and the Budget further consolidates the existing growth momentum,” Singh tweeted.

Singh said integration of farmers with agricultural processing units will boost the farmers’ income, adding allocation of Rs. 10 lakh crore for agricultural credit is a big positive.

“Resilience of Indian farmers is indicative in higher estimated growth in Agriculture. The Budget provisions will make them more resilient,” he said in a series of tweet. The Home Minister further said by giving affordable housing the infra status, the budget has taken a big step towards realising the dream of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022.

Hailing the budget as brilliant for ‘growth and equity’, Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said the budget has imprint vision and idea pronounced by the government. “It is a path breaking budget, a new era has begun,” he told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI that the budget will help in socio-economic-educational empowerment of Minorities.

“This budget is for the empowerment of the poor. It is one kind of political transparency, political reform, and election reform of the poor. This budget is filled with benefits for the farmers, poor, youth, and common man. The nation is growing on the lines of development and in that the budget will be helpful to send the light of development to the weaker and all kinds of sections. This budget is thus very useful,” he told ANI.

Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha on his part said the government’s fight against corruption and black money is seen in this budget.

“A system has been put in place so that political transparency is maintained. We have taken care of farmers in this budget. Kaushal vikas of youth is talked in it and even the education is taken care in this,” he told ANI.

Presenting the Union budget for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha earlier, Jaitley said the agenda of the government for the next year is to Transform, Energise and Clean India- TEC India.

Jaitley added the overall approach of the budget has been to spend more in rural areas, infrastructure and poverty elevation and yet maintain fiscal prudence.