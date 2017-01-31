Union Budget 2017: Gujarat Congress demands farm loan waiver, cut in fuel prices

During a press conference here today, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki claimed that if party vice- president Rahul Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he would have “waived these loans.” (IE photo)

Gujarat Congress today demanded that Centre should come up with a pro-people Budget tomorrow by announcing a loan waiver for farmers and a significant cut in the prevailing rates of petrol and diesel.

During a press conference here today, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki claimed that if party vice- president Rahul Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he would have “waived these loans.”

“As the Union Budget will be presented by the BJP government tomorrow, we expect that they (government) provide respite to farmers and common man. We demand that the government waive off farmers’ loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore by making an announcement tomorrow,” said Solanki.

“In 2008, Congress-led UPA Government had waived off such loans worth Rs 76,000 crore for the benefit of farmers. If Rahul Gandhi was Prime Minister today, he would have waived off farmers loans, which now stand at more than Rs 1 lakh crore” said Solanki.

He also asked the government to decrease fuel prices. “Government has earned Rs 1.4 lakh crore through Excise Duty on fuel. Yet, it is not ready to decrease the prices of petrol and diesel. We want the government to announce a significant cut in the prices during the Budget session” said Solanki.

Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela also shared his own ‘wish-list’ with media about his party’s expectations from the Budget.

“We want the government to increase the income tax exemption limit for individuals from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs. We expect that the Budget will have decisive measure to curb inflation. People should also be allowed to withdraw their own money from banks without any cap,” said Vaghela at a another press conference in Gandhinagar.