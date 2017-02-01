Union Budget 2017: Government to launch SWAYAM platform with 350 online courses

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley, while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament, on Wednesday said that the government proposes to leverage information technology and launch ‘SWAYAM’ platform with at least 350 online courses.
In his Budget speech, Jaitley said this will enable students to virtually attend the courses taught by the best faculty; access high quality reading resources, participate in discussion forums; take tests and earn academic grades. Access to SWAYAM would be widened by linkage with DTH channels, dedicated to education.