Union Budget 2017: Good news for small companies, now pay only 25% tax

Jaitley noted that around 96% companies in the country have turn over of less than Rs 50 crore. (PTI)

In a big boost for small companies, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced to lower the income tax rate for all companies whose turnover is less than Rs 50 crore to 25%. Jaitley noted that around 96% companies in the country have turn over of less than Rs 50 crore. Earlier, companies having less than Rs 50 crore turn over had to pay 30% tax. The Finance minister also exempted capital gains for persons holding land from which land was pooled for creation of state capital of Andhra Pradesh.

In a crackdown on illegal funding received by political parties, the Finance Minister also announced that political parties will not receive undeclared donations of more than Rs 2000 from a person.