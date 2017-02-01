Union Budget 2017: From Annual Learning Outcome to National Testing Agency for all exams — key takeaways for youth from Arun Jaitley’s speech

The Finance Minister announced a number of decisions that, he said, would not only improve quality of education, but also help India benefit from its demographic dividend. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today stressed his government’s focus on improving quality education for youth of the country. The Finance Minister announced a number of decisions that, he said, would not only improve quality of education, but also help India benefit from its demographic dividend. Here are key announcements made by Jaitley for the benefit of the youth.

For quality education

The government will introduce “Annual Learning Outcomes” method to improve the quality of education in the country. The government’s focus will be on science education.

The government will introduce an “innovation fund” for secondary education in the country. This will help in ICT-enabled transformation.

The innovation fund for secondary education would be made available for 3479 educationally backwards blocs of the country.

The government will reform UGC. Colleges to get autonomy.

Government to launch “Swayam” which would allow free online education in important disciplines to youth.

Access to “Swayam” platform will be widened by links to DTH channel.

A National Testing Agency will be set up for all entrance exams in the country. This will free organisations like CBSE and AICTE from adminitrative works

For improving youth’s potential

Skill India Mission will be extended. Pradhan Mantri Skill Development Centres to be set up in 606 districts.

100 India International Skill Development centres would be set up across the country.

Special scheme for jobs in textile industry has already been launched. This will be extended to leather industry as well.

Two new AIIMS will be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat