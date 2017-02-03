Union Budget 2017 focuses on infrastructure, boosting spending power: Arijit Basu, MD & CEO SBI Life Insurance

The Budget saw increased thrust on investment largely in the transportation sector.

The government has tabled a Budget that has an overall focus on infrastructure, agriculture, boosting spending power, creating jobs and improving rural income. The fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 at 3.2% and the commitment to achieve 3% for the next fiscal year is a sensible move and shows commitment to fiscal prudence by the government while addressing the need to boost growth.

The Budget continued its emphasis of the government on capital expenditure with an increased allocation of 25.4% which will have a multiplier effect on economic growth. The Budget saw increased thrust on investment largely in the transportation sector, with increased provisions of R2,41,387 crore in 2017-18.

Boosting disposable income

The Budget this year focused on boosting the availability of disposable income and ensuring the financial security of the lower and middle classes. The government has reduced tax rate for R2.5-5 lakh income slab to 5% from the present 10%. This extra income can help people to invest at a younger age in various financial instruments such as insurance, mutual funds, bank deposits, etc. For senior citizens, Life Insurance Corporation of India will implement a scheme to provide assured pension, with a guaranteed return of 8% per annum for 10 years.

The grant of infrastructure status to affordable housing will enable insurance companies to participate in the growth of this sector. This move will also boost the volume of construction activity as developers can access foreign funds at a cheaper cost by way of debt and it will be a priority lending for banks as well. This should result into growth of the sector.

The withdrawal of TDS requirements for insurance agents with income below taxable limits will reduce tax hassles for a large number of agents.

Benefits for MSME

The cut in corporate tax to 25% from 30% for companies with a turnover of R50 crore or below is a good move which would benefit around 96% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) being abolished means that everything will be under the automatic route which will speed up the process in future.

The finance minister did not change long term capital gains tax on equities and exempted foreign portfolio investor (FPI) from indirect transfer provision. This will help in soothing the equity markets and remove fears of large portfolio outflows by foreign investors.

The government continued to give importance to the digital initiatives by introducing two new schemes to promote BHIM app—referral bonus for users and cashback for merchants. This will further strengthen a transparent financial ecosystem.

Arijit Basu

The writer is MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance