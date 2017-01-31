Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley’s fourth Budget is special for these reasons

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi on Monday. Finance Minister Jaitley will table Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley fourth budget today would be special for many reasons. His last three budgets were appreciated by the media, a large section of society, but couldn’t win the hearts of opposition leaders. It is highly unlikely that Jaitley’s fourth budget would win some hearts in the opposition ranks, especially in a charged-up political environment in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections in five states of the country.

Jaitley’s first full budget in 2014 didn’t give much clarity about Modi government’s economic roadmap for the country. Even Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi had said it lacked a clear roadmap with a “laundry list of Rs 100 crore proposals”.

Congress leaders had then accused Jaitley of copying UPA government’s programmes in his budget. He kept the Income tax slabs same and raised the exemption limit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For the elderly population, it was raised to Rs 3 lakh. He also announced setting up of 5 new IIMs, 5 new IITs, four AIIMS and made the prices of electronic goods cheaper.

However, not much was expected of Jaitley to announce in the one month of the formation of the government. Jaitley’s technically full budget came in 2015 and it reflected Modi government’s economic vision with not just an increased allocation for defense but also including GST and JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile) as welfare schemes. Jaitley also announced housing for all by 2020 with the government promising to aid construction of 2 crore houses in urban areas and 6 crore in rural areas.

Focus on JAM has helped Modi government tremendously in the wake of demonetisation. In 2016, Jaitley claimed that CPI inflation in the country was down from 9% to 5.4%. He raised excise duty on tobacco products from 10 to 15% and increased tax on luxury vehicles. He also announced exemption of Rs 50,000 for housing loans up to Rs 35 lakh and imposed a surcharge of 15% on incomes over Rs 1 crore.

However, Jaitley’s fourth budget is expected to be better, bigger and special than his last three. And many reasons can be cited for this. Six of these are significant:

1) Budget 2017 will be presented a month ahead of the usual date of the last month of February.

2) Railway Budget has been combined with the Union Budget for the first time.

3) Budget 2017 will be announced in the wake of demonetisation. The government is expected to sweeten the demonetisation pain by announcing people-friendly measures in the budget.

4) Budget 2017 will be announced just a few days ahead of Assembly elections in 5 states of the country. Jaitley’s speech would be scrutinised by the Election Commission as well as the Opposition parties.

5) While Jaitley’s fourth budget may not affect the course of Assembly elections in states, it will definitely set the background for PM Modi’s re-election bid in 2019.

6) Budget 2017 will be announced when there is a lot of uncertainly in the global political and well as the economic environment, more so after the election of Donald Trump as the 45th US President.