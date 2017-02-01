Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley’s 10 themes to propel Indian economy to newer highs

These themes are; doubling income of farmers, push for rural population in the form of better infrastructure and employment, youth in the form of education and jobs, poor, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public services, prudent fiscal management, tax administration for the honest. (Reuters)

Union Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech highlighted 10 key themes on which his financial statement is focused. These themes are; doubling income of farmers, push for rural population in the form of better infrastructure and employment, youth in the form of education and jobs, poor, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public services, prudent fiscal management, tax administration for the honest.

Jaitley in his Union Budget speech said that his aim has been to spend more in rural areas and infrastructure, while keeping in mind fiscal prudence. According to Jaitley, PM Narendra Modi’s announcements on December 31 meet a lot of objectives and focus areas of the government. “From housing for the poor, relief to farmers, encouragement to digital transactions, PM Modi’s speech addressed a lot of important things,” FM said.

According to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, this year’s Budget introduces 3 major reforms that are aimed at betterment of the Indian economy. He highlighted the advancement of Union Budget 2017 to February 1, merger of Railway Budget with the main Budget and doing away with plan and non-plan expenditure.

FM Jaitley began his Budget 2017 speech by saying, “I raise on the occasion of this auspicious day of Basant Panchmi to present the Union Budget 2017-2018. Spring is a season of optimism,” he said.

Union Budget 2017 comes in the backdrop of the historic demonetisation drive that was carried out by the Narendra Modi government. There is huge pressure on the government and FM Jaitley to propel economic growth, at a time when demonetisation has slowed down the economy