Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

(Reuters)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will reply to questions by Twitterati on the proposals in the Budget after its presentation in the Lok Sabha.

“I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 tomorrow. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me,” Jaitley said in a video message.

The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.

This year, the government has decided to advance the Union Budget presentation to February 1, doing away with a decade-old practice of presenting it on the last working day of February.