Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley says will reform UGC, give autonomy to colleges

UGC. Source: IE

Union budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday during the presentation of the Budget 2017 said, “In higher education, we will undertake reforms in UGC, give autonomy to colleges and institutions along with the introduction of a new system of measuring annual learning”, he also said that emphasis will be given to science education in schools where creativity and innovative ideas will be promoted. 100 skill centres will be made across India and 3479 educationally backwards blocks will be given focus. Swayam platform will be launched with atleast 350 online courses and it will be made available through DTH. Skill Acquisition & Knowledge Awareness Program called SANKALP will also be introduced to provide market training to 3.5 crore youth.

The Budget 2016 allocated Rs 1,51,581 crore for social sector including education and health care. The then budget included 62 new Navodaya Vidyalayas to be opened, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to increasing focus on quality of education, regulatory architecture to be provided to ten public and ten private institutions to emerge as world-class Teaching and Research Institutions, set up of higher education financing agency with initial capital base of 1000 Crores and the digital depository for school leaving certificates, college degrees, academic awards & mark sheets to be set-up.