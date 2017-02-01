Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley said, ‘Two new AIIMS will be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat’

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Source: AIIMS twitter

Union Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addressing the Parliamentary budget session on February 1, said “two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat,” he also said “the action plan is to eliminate Kala Azar and Filariasis by 2017, Leprosy by 2018, Measles by 2020, and Tuberculosis by 2025.” Currently there are 8 AIIMS in the country located in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh and Kanpur. Addition of two new AIIMS institutes will be much appreciated.

You may also want to watch-

The state government of Jharkhand earlier suggested Deoghar as a possible site but the Centre had asked the state government to send a list of three-four sites from which one would be chosen by a team from the Centre. The state government had written the letter to the Centre on March 13, 2015, the Union health ministry replied saying, “A proposal for an establishment of an AIIMS in the state of Jharkhand was sent to Ministry of Finance. In response, the Ministry of Finance has supported the establishment of AIIMS in Jharkhand. Accordingly, this Ministry wishes to proceed with the setting up of AIIMS in Jharkhand for which location of new AIIMS is to be finalised on priority.”