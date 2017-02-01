Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley committed to double farmers’ income in 5 years; here are the top highlights

The Union Budget 2017 is considered to be the most historic and unique budget in the history of Independent India. (PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2017 on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 AM. The union budget 2017 is considered to be the most historic and unique budget in the history of Independent India, considering that fact that it would be presented on February 1, doing way with the former date of presentation on the last working day of the month. The budget also holds significance due to its close proximity to the announcement of the demonetisation drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Here are the highlights of the Union Budget 2017:

National Agriculture Market to be expanded to 585 Markets : FM Jaitley

Undertaking mission to bring 1 Crore households out of Poverty: FM Jaitley

Aim to make 50,000 Gram Panchayat poverty free: FM Jaitley

To set up Dairy Processing Fund with Initial Corpus Of Rs 2000 Cr: FM Jaitley

To raise crop insurance coverage to 50% In FY19: FM Jaitley

Will support NABARD to digitise 63,000 primary Agri Co-Ops

To raise farm Insurance Coverage area to 40% From 30%

Target for Agriculture Credit fixed at Rs 10 Lakh Crore

Long-term Irrigation Fund set up in NABARD, additional corpus of Rs 20,000 Crore: FM Arun Jaitley

Demonetisation two tectonic policy initiatives, We have witnessed historic and impactful economic reform and policymaking, Number of global reports show India has considerably improved its policies, profile and practice, says FM

Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations

Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism

Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

India’s macroeconomic stability continues to the foundation of our economic success. Signs of retreat from globalization have potential to affect exports from many emerging economies, including India: FM Arun Jaitley

I am reminded of what our father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi said ‘a right cause never fails’, says FM. Demonetisation is a bold and decisive measure, for many decades tax evasion was a way of life for many, he adds.

We will Continue To Uplift Vulnerable Sections of the Society. Inflation Has Been Controlled; Have Launched Massive War On Black Money: FM Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley thanks the people for support to the Government, assures of more measures for people’s welfare.