Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley highlights 3 reforms in presentation

He highlighted the advancement of Union Budget 2017 to February 1, merger of Railway Budget with the main Budget and doing away with plan and non-plan expenditure. (PTI)

Union Budget 2017: According to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, this year’s Budget introduces 3 major reforms that are aimed at betterment of the Indian economy. He highlighted the advancement of Union Budget 2017 to February 1, merger of Railway Budget with the main Budget and doing away with plan and non-plan expenditure. “We have advanced the Budget to February 1, this will mean that the Budget will pass as a single appropriation for 2017-2018. This will mean that the various government departments can operationalise the new schemes right from the commencement of the financial year. The merger of the Railway Budget with the Union Budget is a historic step because we have discontinued with the colonial practise. We have now facilitated multi-nodal transport policy,” he said.