Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley announces slew of measures for farmers and agriculture

He said that the government will focus on increasing the credit flow to under-served areas.

Union Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave major focus to agricultural economy and farmer welfare in his speech. FM Jaitley said that the plan is to allow for an agricultural credit of Rs 10 lakh crore. He said that the government will focus on increasing the credit flow to under-served areas. He announced computarisation for NABARD and said that he would allocate Rs 9,000 crore for the Fasal Bima Yojana.

Watch this video

PM Kaushal Kendras to be extended to 600 districts; 100 int’l skill centres to be opened to help people get jobs abroad: FM #BudgetNow2017 pic.twitter.com/qKcmoiVkMx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 1, 2017

Apart from this he made several announcements on soil health cards and for a modern law on contract farming. He allocated Rs 8000 crore for dairy processing fund, said that from 250 the number of markets on National Agricultural Market would be taken to 500. Jaitley also announced that the government will give the highest ever allocation for NREGA to Rs 48,000 crore.

“The target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record level of Rs 10 lakh crore,” Jaitley said in his Budget speech. The government will take special efforts to ensure adequate credit flow to underserved areas — the eastern states and J&K, he added. The government provides short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh at subsidised interest rate of 7 per cent per annum.

An additional incentive of 3 per cent is provided to farmers for prompt repayment of loans within due date, making an effective interest rate for them at 4 per cent.

The Finance Minister noted that the agriculture sector is expected to grow at 4.1 per cent during the current fiscal on good monsoon. Sowing of both kharif and rabi crops has been higher.

Jaitley said the allocation for new crop insurance scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, which was launched last year, has been increased to Rs 13,240 crore this fiscal from budgeted Rs 5,500 crore. The allocation for the next fiscal has been earmarked at Rs 9,000 crore. “The coverage of this scheme will be increased from 30 per cent of the cropped area in 2016-17 to 40 per cent in 2017-18 to 50 per cent in 2018-19,” he said.

The finance minister said that dedicated micro-irrigation fund will be created with a corpus of Rs 5000 crore. Stating that dairy is an important source of additional income for farmers, he said the government will set up a dairy processing fund of Rs 8,000 crore over three years with initial corpus of Rs 2,000 crore.