Union budget 2017 : Election Commission writes to Government after Opposition’s demand to postpone budget

Taking note of opposition’s demand regarding budget date, Election Commission of India has written a letter to Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha seeking Government’s stand in the issue, The Indian Express reported on Saturday. As per an official, the Election Commission has asked government to respond by January 10. Chief Minister Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi couldn’t be contacted for a comment. As per the sources, ECI letter aims to get Centre’s view and reasons for advancing the budget to February 1. ECI’s move comes a day after a delegation of opposition parties all the Election Commissioners, including Zaidi. The delegation, led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, urged the election body to avert BJP-led NDA Government from presenting the Union Budget on February 1, which is just three days before the beginning of Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Opposition apprehend that government may announce some populist measures which will help BJP to gain advantage elections. Opposition had also sought President Pranab Mukherjee’s intervention in the issue. On Thursday, Azad told reporters that in 2012, the then Opposition BJP had objected to presentation of the Budget by UPA government in the midst of the election campaign in these same five states, to which the UPA had agreed.

“The UPA accepted the Opposition’s demand and the Budget was presented on March 16 instead of February 28,” he said. However, the Centre, at this moment, has out-rightly denied any possibility of postponing the budget. Speaking to media, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called said the Opposition’s demand “anti-people” and said that the Budget is for the country and would not be state specific.