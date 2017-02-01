Union Budget 2017: Digital ecosystem would help healthcare become more accessible and affordable, says Vishal Gondal

Vishal Gondal said that emphasis on improving Healthcare and Digital infrastructure of the country have been the key areas of focus for the government in this year’s Union Budget.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union budget 2017 will be remebered, not just for its date of presentaion but its attempt to curb down the flow of black money from the economic ecosystem. Although, the Finance Minister might have missed out on a few topics of discussion and hence has received a mixed reaction for the same. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the budget presnted by his government for the year 2017-18 and claimed that it would lead the country towards development. He said that the year’s budget was aimed at strengthening the poor in teh country. Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi criticised the budget for lacking a clarity in vision and having nothing in store for the farmers. In one of the most applauded yet debatable decision, FM Arun Jaitley proposed to put a liit on the cash donations received by political parties from anonymous sources. He reduced the maximum donation that a political party can receive in cash is Rs 2,000 from any one source. He added that no transaction of more than Rs 3 lakh will be permitted in cash.

Here is how Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder, GOQii, reacted to the Union Budget 2017:

“Emphasis on improving Healthcare and Digital infrastructure of the country have been the key areas of focus for the government in this year’s Union Budget. I believe that this digital penetration will also help healthcare become more affordable and accessible for the people in this country. Till now, the health data in India was fragmented and government’s move to consolidate it with the Aadhar Card is a positive sign as it shows that preventive healthcare is a priority for this government. To boost this sector further, government is trying to attract more investment and reduce the cost of medical devices. We are hoping that this benefit will be extended to the wearable healthcare segment too which has been propagating the concept of preventive healthcare in India. In addition to this, with the tax rebate for the startups, the government is ensuring that the future of the business lies with them. “