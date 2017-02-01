Union Budget 2017: Congress wants Arun Jaitley’s presentation postponed, accuses Centre of suppressing facts about MP’s death

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Source: ANI

Union Budget 2017: Senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed for the postponement of Budget 2017 in the wake of the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed and has also accused the BJP-led government of suppressing the news about the death of the MP in order to hold the budget on February 1. He said, “In our opinion, including JDU leaders and former PM Deve Gowda, the budget should be postponed. I think Govt already knew that he had passed away, but they were trying to maybe delay announcement. It is not March 31, there is a lot of time to present budget. Govt can postpone it. This was an inhumane act.”

Constitution Expert Subhash Kashyap on the postponement of the budget said that once the budget copies have reached the Parliament “It is neither possible nor is it correct.” Other ministers that side with Mallikarjun Khadge have also commented on the request postponement of Budget 2017. Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwaal said, “Haan Parampara to yahi(house adjourned) rahi hai, lekin ye sarkar Parampara ka nirwahan nahi karti.” Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said, “Postponement of budget will be no big deal, its not as if secrecy will break. There was no need to go to the President with the budget, what is the hurry? Shows mentality of Government. Surprising.” RJD minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “I offer my condolences; Budget2017 should not be presented today.”