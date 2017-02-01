Union Budget 2017: Rahul Gandhi reacts to Arun Jaitley’s announcement, calls it ‘Sher o shayari’ ka budget

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to media after the Budget announcement. (Source: ANI/twitter)

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manish Tewari have responded to the Union Budget 2017 presented by Arun Jaitley in Parliament today. Rahul Gandhi, the vice-president of Indian National Congress blasted the Finance Minister by calling it a ‘Sher o Shayari’ ka budget.

He criticised the government for not making any significant announcements towards farmers and youngsters. He said that he is disappointed that no major steps were taken towards the development of farmers in the country.

“We were expecting fireworks, instead got a damp squib,” Rahul Gandhi added. However, he had a positive outlook towards the step taken to decrease corruption in political funding.

He said that his party supports every such step. “Any step to clean political funding will be supported by us,” said Rahul Gandhi. The Finance Minister announced that from now on political party will be able to take funding of Rs. 2000 from one source. Earlier, this limit was Rs 20,000.

Another senior leader Manish Tewari hit at the government for not creating enough job opportunities. Speaking to the media after the budget announcement he said, “The budget is rhetorical, but in actually creating jobs there is precious little. Railways got a cursory mention”

“The budget numbers don’t seem to add up, as there is huge expansion on Govt spending on schemes,” he added. This was supposed to be the most important Union Budget in the recent past because of the trouble people went through during the sudden demonetisation move by the Modi government.