Union Budget 2017: Centre’s commitment to education has been low in practice; will FM Arun Jaitley change the narrative?

Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. Source: Reuters

Union Budget 2017: The Centre’s commitment to education has always been high on intent but low in practice. The demonetisation drive which took the country by storm over the last few months is expected to impact the education sector positively. The expectations from the upcoming budget announcement is higher than before. In the past there have been a lot of declarations about investment in technology and skills but this all seems to have a very little impact in practice. The budget can serve as a very important tool when it comes to the changes in resource allocation and institutional structure. The government needs a stucture to work upon the budget to overcome all the problems faced by the education sector.

Firstly, the government needs to start at the school level. They need to address all the crises that are being faced at this level before moving on to the next, specially the government schools in the country that really need a boost. Government need to increase the investment for the primary and secondary education sector. The most vital need is the upgradation of technology that is being taught to the children, without enough funding, none of this possible.

Secondly, the government needs to recognise all the hard working teachers that go out of their way to teach the most marginalised children. But the problem for them stands motivation and appreciation.It is important to recognise the expertise of teachers in both private and public sector who are to go a step ahead to make a difference without any commercial motivations. The quality of government school-teachers is a major setback. Steps need to be taken that can justify the situation and thus the quality of education at the government schools can improve.

Thirdly the government needs to bring out a dream budget for the infrastuctural reforms needed by the schools. There are number of schools in the national capital itself that do not paint a picture of development. Majority of schools need basic facilities like better labs, sports facilities, construction of toilets in schools, etc.

The importance of of primary education and infrastructural development in our economy is the need of the hour, the government can play an important in kick-starting the growth of this sectors.