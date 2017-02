The thrust in budget is stimulating growth, said Finance Minister, Arun Jaitely during Budget 2017. (PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the Union Budget for 2017-18 will push growth, promote digital economy and bring transparency in political funding.

“The thrust in budget is stimulating growth, affordable housing, curbing black money, promoting digital economy, bringing transparency in political funding,” Jaitley said, presenting his Budget in the Lok Sabha.