Union Budget 2017: Budget proves ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proved government’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’

“This is a revolutionary budget and this will bring transparency. It is beneficial to honest income tax payer. This Budget gives chance to all the sections of the society. This proves Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Now country will prosper in full capacity,” he said.

Javadekar also added that the Union Budget also gives an opportunity of financial discipline in the country along with fiscal consolidation. On the similar lines, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra said that Union Budget clearly showcases the balance by giving proportional weightage to all sectors.

“This budget is all about farmer, rural development, railways and others. This clearly shows the balance in the Budget. This reflects that how a country prospers keeping in mind all the sectors,” he said. Presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha today, Jaitley said the agenda of the government for the next year is to Transform, Energise and Clean India- TEC India.

He said TEC India seeks to transform the quality of the governance and quality of life of people, energise various sections of the society and clean the country from the evils of corruption, black money and non- transparent political funding. Jaitley said the overall approach of the budget has been to spend more in rural areas, infrastructure and poverty elevation and yet maintain fiscal prudence.