Union Budget 2017: Budget pro-poor, pro-farmer says Sarbananda Sonowal

Hailing the 2017-2018 Union Budget as “pro-poor, pro-farmer, welfare and growth-oriented”, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it had something for every section of the society.(PTI)

Hailing the 2017-2018 Union Budget as “pro-poor, pro-farmer, welfare and growth-oriented”, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it had something for every section of the society.

In a statement, he praised the budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh crore as credit to farmers with a 60-day period for interest waiver and stated that the increase of funds to NABARD and the dedicated micro-irrigation fund for it will greatly help the farm sector.

Lauding the move to create a dairy processing infrastructure fund, Sonowal, who heads a BJP-led government in the state, said the mini-labs in krishi vigyan kendras for soil-testing will give a further boost to the process of issuance of soil cards.

You may also like to watch:

The government’s target to pull one crore households out of poverty by 2019, take up five lakh farm ponds under MGNREGA during 2017-18, of over Rs 3 lakh crore for rural India and using space technology in a big way to plan MGNREGA works would help double the income of farmers, he claimed.

Referring to the allocation of Rs 19,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 2017-18 to complete one crore houses for the homeless, the chief minister said it will immensely boost the government’s ‘Housing for All’ dream.

Further appreciating the government’s flagship programmes, Sonowal lauded the Union Finance Minister’s statements in the Budget Session that the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission had made tremendous progress and sanitation coverage had gone up from 42 per cent in October, 2014 to 60 per cent now.

Sonowal also praised the introduction of a system of measuring annual learning outcome, innovation fund for secondary education, the budgetary proposal to focus on 3,479 educationally-backward blocks, setting up of 100 India international skill centres across the country to maximise the Skill India mission, introduction of courses on foreign languages and steps to create 5,000 PG seats per annum.