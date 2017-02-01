Union Budget 2017: Budget incremental not growth oriented, Siddaramaiah

There are no programmes in this budget that will complement development and job creation, said Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Stating that the union budget presented today is not growth oriented, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called it an “incremental budget ” and not growth oriented. “There are lots of statements in the budget, but there is no clear cut policy or allocation of funds that I can see in the budget…there are no programmes in this budget that will complement development and job creation,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said “This is an incremental budget…it is not growth oriented and there is nothing to favour generation of jobs” Chief Minister said he has not gone through the budget completely and was commenting only on the basis of highlights he has gone through.

He said this time expectation was that after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes the additional income generated will be spent on poor, weaker sections, farmers, and women, but it has turned out to be false. “There was also expectation of growth in income because of demonetisation, but it is not seen. There is no increase in the income tax revenue,” he added.

You May Also Like To Watch this:



Alleging that not much has been done for agriculture, Siddaramaiah said there is mere increase in agriculture credit despite severe drought being faced by several states including Karnataka. He said in total there has been no big change in allocations to major schemes, adding that there is no mention about loan waver to drought hit farmers.

Pointing out that government had promised ‘achhe din’, Siddaramaiah said demonetisation was done to divert public attention as they have not been able to fulfil their promise. On the other hand, calling the budget as pro poor and downtrodden, State BJP Chief B S Yeddyurappa said it is a “historic budget”. He said impetus has been given to poverty alleviation, rural infrastructure and increasing the income of farmers.