Union Budget 2017: Budget follows PM’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’: Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh praised the Union Budget presented today in Parliament, saying it is in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabke Saath Sabka Vikas’.

“Like previous year, this year also the central budget has been announced with a number of financial provisions in

public interest,” Singh said in an official statement, while congratulating PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“This budget will accelerate the growth and development of the nation. The Centre has emphasised on maximising the employment opportunities in the general budget and has paid special attention to inclusion of poor section of society in financial provisions of every scheme,” he said.

The FM has specially given emphasis on several key issues, including doubling income of farmers in five years,giving priority to roads, electricity supply, safe drinking water and other basic amenities for rural population, focus on employment and skill development for youth, which are all worth welcoming, he said.

Besides, development and expansion of rail facilities and infrastructure have also been given due importance in the budget and many other good provisions have been made, he said. Singh also praised the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore

for railway security as well as provision of Rs 64,900 crore for development of National Highways, the release said.