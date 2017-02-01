Union Budget 2017: Budget ‘disappointing’ for all: MP Congress

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on Wednesday termed the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament, as “disappointing” for all sections of society.(PTI)

The party’s Madhya Pradesh unit President Arun Yadav said: “We expected special provisions for farmers, workers and youth, but nothing happened.”

He said a proposed increase of Rs 50,000 in income tax exemption was not enough.

Yadav said the central government was trying to offer “lollipops” to lure people but they know it was trying to “pick-pocket” them.