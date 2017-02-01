Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley presented best budget, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today hailed the Union Budget, saying despite challenges Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the best budget, focusing on villages, the poor, farmers, youth, women and social security. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today hailed the Union Budget, saying despite challenges Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the best budget, focusing on villages, the poor, farmers, youth, women and social security.

Das said the Union budget is transparent, inspirational and a good example of fiscal management, an official release said here. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaitley, Das welcomed the announcement of setting up of AIIMS in Jharkhand. Das also hailed the budget proposal for constructing one crore houses for the poor, elimination of poverty in 50,000 panchayats and providing drinking water to 28,000 arsenic or fluoride-affected villages – which is focus on the poor.

The budget also underlined giving Rs 10 lakh crore worth loans to farmers, besides earmarking Rs 1.84 lakh crore for the development of women and children. Saying that a big chunk has been allocated for infrastructural development, Das lauded the union budget underlining Aadhaar-based smart cards for the health of the elderly.

To curb black money, the budget puts transparency of funds even at political level, Das said. The chief minister expressed happiness for the budget setting a goal of market-based training to 3.5 crore youth, and lauded relief given to medium and small scale industries for job growth.

The middle class also got relief by way of tax relief and no new tax has been introduced, Das said adding that all these were indicators of good days ahead.