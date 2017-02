Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday called the Union Budget 2017-18 a revolutionary one and said it will benefit the farmers. (PTI)

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Chemical and Fertilizers, speaking on the budget, said: “It will bring transformation. It will take us on the path of good governance and clean political system.”