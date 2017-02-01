Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Mudra scheme doubled, says Arun Jaitley

“We are doubling the lending target,” he said, adding that Rs 2.44 lakh crores was allocated for the scheme for 2017-18.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been doubled for the 2017-18 fiscal. Presenting the budget, Jaitley said that the lendings under the scheme had exceeded the target of Rs 1,22,000 crore in 2016-17.

