Union Budget 2017: Allocation for Mudra scheme doubled, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been doubled for the 2017-18 fiscal.

By: | Published: February 1, 2017 1:06 PM
money-l “We are doubling the lending target,” he said, adding that Rs 2.44 lakh crores was allocated for the scheme for 2017-18.

Presenting the budget, Jaitley said that the lendings under the scheme had exceeded the target of Rs 1,22,000 crore in 2016-17.

"We are doubling the lending target," he said, adding that Rs 2.44 lakh crores was allocated for the scheme for 2017-18.

