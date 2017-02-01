Union Budget 2017: 5 things you need to know about the BharatNet & DigiGaon, as ambitious broadband project gets Rs 10,000 crores allocated

Arun Jaitley announced that a DigiGaon initiative will be launched which aims for the provision of telemedicine, education and skills with the help pf digital technology. (Source: Reuters)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his Budget for the year 2017-18, highlighted the importance of India’s telecom sector and announced that the allocation of the aspirational BharatNet project has been stepped up to Rs 10,000 crores. Additionally, Jaitley announced that a DigiGaon initiative will be launched which aims for the provision of telemedicine, education and skills with the help pf digital technology. The Finance Minister added that the recent spectrum auctions have lowered the spectrum scarcity in the country.

Meanwhile, Jaitley said that the government’s agenda for this year will be to transform, energise and enable India (TEC India) and that digital economy will play a huge part in its implementation and achievement. Under the new project, we will be able to see an improvement in the network problems as well as wider connectivity. Stressing on the points of digital economy Jaitley had also talked about the BHIM app for electronic transactions. Here are 5 points which FM Arun Jaitley said which will give you an idea into what the projects are about and how it will help the digital ecosystem:

1. “Under the BharatNet Project, OFC has been laid in 1,55,000 km. I have stepped up the allocation for BharatNet Project to Rs 10,000 crores in

2017-18.”

2. “By the end of 2017-18, high-speed broadband connectivity on optical fibre will be available in more than 1,50,000 gram panchayats, with wifi hot spots and access to digital services at low tariffs.”

3. “A DigiGaon initiative will be launched to provide telemedicine, education and skills through digital technology.”

4. “Telecom sector is an important component of our infrastructure ecosystem.”

5. “The recent spectrum auctions have removed spectrum scarcity in the country. This will give a major fillip to mobile broadband and Digital India for the benefit of people living in rural and remote areas.”