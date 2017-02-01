Union Budget 2017: 5 outcomes Jaitley would look to achieve

The government has its task cut out. In the upcoming Union Budget 2016-17, while on one hand Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would try to spur the economy with measures to increase spending and investments, on the other hand, he would have to walk a tightrope on letting the country’s public finance slip out of its control with a rising fiscal deficit. (PTI)

The government has its task cut out. In the upcoming Union Budget 2016-17, while on one hand Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would try to spur the economy with measures to increase spending and investments, on the other hand, he would have to walk a tightrope on letting the country’s public finance slip out of its control with a rising fiscal deficit.

Here are the five outcomes the government will hope to achieve with this Budget: