Union Budget 2017 Live Updates: FM Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present Union Budget 2017 in Parliament today.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2017 shortly, doing away with a decade-old practice of presenting it on the last working day of February. After presenting the Budget, Jaitley will reply to questions by Twitterati on the Budget proposals. Will he reduce Income Tax rates for the common man, will he announce sops for SMEs hit by demonetisation? Track FE.COM for the latest on the Union Budget 2017:

10:10AM: I think Govt already knew that he had passed away, but they were trying to maybe delay announcement: Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress

10:09AM: In our opinion,including JDU leaders and former PM Deve Gowda, the budget should be postponed: Mallikarjun Khadge, Congress

10:08 AM: Given the really bad shape of telecom companies, there cannot be any spectrum auction in FY18. That could reduce telecom revenue for FM in FY18 by 20,000-25,000 crore at the very least, Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, Financial Express

10:06AM: Economic Survey points to critical issues … Slowing consumption, contracting private investment, critical condition of PSU banks due to NPAs and this resulting in negative flows to industry …Judge budget by what it does on these issues, says Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, Financial Express

10:03AM: Cabinet meeting to be held shortly in Parliament

10:00AM: Fresh positions created by retail and domestic institutional investors on hopes of an investor-friendly

budget lifted sentiment. Realty, PSU, oil and gas, capital goods, consumer durables and banking stocks were lapped up, accounting for much of the gains.

9:59AM: The 30-share BSE index, which had lost 226.50 points in the previous two sessions, recovered 64.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 27,720.11. Similarly, the NSE Nifty moved up 21.90 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,583.20.

#Budget2017: FM @arunjaitley reaches Parliament, cabinet meeting in a short while from now. pic.twitter.com/exiEKvwwYM — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 1, 2017

9:57AM: Market rose by over 64 points in opening trade today as investors built up positions ahead of the Union budget, which is slated to be unveiled later in the day.

9:54AM: The Union budget comes less than three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold and risky gamble to outlaw high-value old currency notes, which has slammed the brakes on Asia’s third-largest economy and hit the poor particularly hard.

9:51AM: Hitting a positive note for the sixth session, the rupee today strengthened by another 24 paise to 67.63 against the dollar early on after banks and exporters continued to cut back on the US currency. Dealers said dollar’s weakness against a basket of other currencies overseas gave the domestic currency more muscle. Moreover, a higher opening in the domestic equity market provided some support.

9:48AM: Lok Sabha speaker Sumita Mahajan to visit E Ahamed’s residence at 10 am

9:46AM: FM Arun Jaitley reaches the Parliament

9:45AM: Union Budget 2017 on track, FM Jaitley to present Budget in Parliament at 11AM

9:44AM: Eight core industries register a growth of 5.6 per cent in December 2016 on the back of healthy output recorded by refinery products and steel.

9:43AM: ICRA says that a Budget that boosts economic growth through targeted spending while balancing fiscal considerations, may help revive FII interest in the immediate term, particularly in the country’s equity market.

9:40AM: India’s fiscal deficit in the first nine months to December was $73.87 billion or 93.9 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, as per government data. The fiscal deficit was 87.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first nine months of 2016/17 fiscal year were Rs 7.52 trillion. Senior officials say Jaitley may allow the deficit to overshoot an earlier target of 3 percent of GDP to create room for more public investment – a move against that ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor’s have warned against because of India’s high national debt.

9:37AM: Startup industry is expecting more incentives this financial year. According to the market leaders, Startups are looking forward to a continuing tax exemption as well as other tax-related incentives.

9:33AM: Running trains at 200 kmph on the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes, allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for safety upgrade and customised trains for agri products are likely to be in focus as FM Jaitley presents the first Rail Budget subsumed in the General Budget. Besides, the budget may also give thrust on infrastructure development including laying new lines, electrification, modernisation and station redevelopment with private participation. Making all stations disabled-friendly ones and connectivity for religious places are likely to find mention in the Budget 2017-18. This may have a direct and significant effect on the second class and AC-3 tier tickets, while ticket prices of AC 1-tier and 2-tier will increase marginally. The Railways, which expected Rs 1.84 lakh crore revenue in the current financial year, but has already lowered down it to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, would definitely witness a boost in its finances due to the fare hike.

9:30AM: Ahead of the Budget, a survey has revealed that India Inc’s business confidence slipped to a four quarter low as demonetisation pulled down performance and clouded its assessment of the economy. According to Ficci’s latest Business Confidence Survey, the Overall Business Confidence Index (OBCI) slipped to a four quarter low of 58.2 vis-a-vis 67.3 in the last round as 4 out of 5 companies reported weak demand. The survey was conducted between December 2016 and January 2017 to capture the assessment of the current situation as well as gauge expectations regarding performance for the next six months. It drew responses from about 207 companies belonging to a wide array of sectors.

9:27AM: Expectations of an economically balanced Budget by sticking to its fiscal consolidation path which will give room for RBI to cut key rates, say experts

9:24AM: FM Jaitley will reply to questions by Twitterati on the proposals in the Budget after its presentation in the Lok Sabha. “I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me,” Jaitley said in a video message. The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.

9:22AM: Jaitley is expected to offer some tax “sops” to individuals to ease the pain of demonetisation, and ramp up public sector investment to offset weak consumption and private capital investment.

9:20AM: Budget 2017 copies reach Parliament

9:10AM: FM Jaitley meets President Pranab Mukherjee in Rashtrapati Bhavan