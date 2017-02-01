Union Budget 2017: 10 things Arun Jaitley said about demonetisation in his speech today

Demoenitsation was a bold and decisive strike in a series of measures to arrive at a new normal of bigger, cleaner and real GDP.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today praised the demonetisation decision in his budget speech today. Jaitley started his speech amidst an uproar from the opposition parties who has asked the government to postpone the budget for a day to pay respect to Congress MP E Ahmad who died of heart attack today.

1) Demoenitsation was a bold and decisive strike in a series of measures to arrive at a new normal of bigger, cleaner and real GDP

2. The pace of remonetisation has picked up and it will soon reach comfortable levels.

3) The effects of Demonetisation are not not expected to spill over to next year. While asserting that his government would continue to work for the benefit of the poor in the country,Arun Jaitley quoted IMF projections to press his point that the effect of demonetisation would not spill over next year.

4) Demonetisation is a right cause. I am reminded of what our father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi said “a right cause never fails”.

5) Demonetisation is a bold and decisive measure. For for many decades tax evasion was a way of life for many, it will stop.

6) Demonetization seeks to create a new normal where in the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real

7) We are aware that we need to do more for our people. Our agenda is transform, energise and clean India, that is ‘tech India’. Demonetisation is a step in this regard.

8) The surplus cash available to banks would increase liquidity and benefit all sections of society, he said.

9) We are moving from informal to formal economy and the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

10) Demoentisation is an epoch making decision of the government.