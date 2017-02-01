We also welcome the new relaxations provided in terms of carrying forward the losses_ Mayank Bhangadia

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ’s Union budget 2017 will be remembered, not just for its date of presentation but its attempt to curb down the flow of black money from the economic ecosystem. Although, the Finance Minister might have missed out on a few topics of discussion and hence has received a mixed reaction for the same. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the budget presented by his government for the year 2017-18 and claimed that it would lead the country towards development. He said that the year’s budget was aimed at strengthening the poor in the country. Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi criticised the budget for lacking a clarity in vision and having nothing in store for the farmers.

This is what Mayank Bhangadia, CEO and CoFounder, Roposo feels about the budget:

“The government’s move to enable startups, incorporated after 31 March 2016, avail of a three-year tax holiday in their first seven years is quite commendable. We also welcome the new relaxations provided in terms of carrying forward the losses. The government’s efforts to digitise India and promote digital payments should go a long way in boosting the country’s economic growth.

However, the 5% corporate tax reduction is not relevant to most startups that have not yet begun generating as much revenue. Government should now start thinking about how to reduce startups’ real cost in the early years. In my opinion, income tax slabs should be made completely flat. Tax rates should not increase with increasing income.”