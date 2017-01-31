Small states trade more than the rest in India, says Economic Survey

According to the Survey, states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are agricultural trading powerhouses. The Survey has called for incentivising states performing well. (PTI)

The Economic Survey 2016-17 says that smaller states in India trade more than the rest. These states are Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. However, the net exporters are large manufacturing states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. According to the Survey, states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are agricultural trading powerhouses. The Survey has called for incentivising states performing well.

While highlighting the need for fiscal prudence both by the Centre as well as the States in order to maintain overall fiscal health of the economy, the Survey said Centre’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, was mirrored by Fiscal Responsibility Legislations (FRL) adopted in the States.

The Survey notes that there has been an improvement in the financial position of the States over the last few years.

Pointing out the fiscal challenges for the states because of the Pay Commission recommendations, and mounting payments from the UDAY bonds, the Survey says there is a need to review how fiscal performance can be kept on track. “Greater reliance will need to be placed on incentivizing good fiscal performance, not least because states are gradually repaying their obligations to the Centre, removing its ability to impose a hard budget constraint on them says the Economic Survey.”

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament today.

Earlier in the day, President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the Budget session of Parliament, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope there would be good discussion over the budget by

political parties and which would be used for forwarding people-friendly development measures.

“Yet another new tradition comes into effect from today. Budget is being presented one month ahead and the rail Budget has now become a part of the Union Budget,” PM Modi told reporters ahead of the inauguration of Budget session.

“There will be extensive debate in the Parliament on this issue and it will also reflect the ensuing benefits from the decision in the days to come. I am optimistic that all political parties will join hands to ensure a healthy debate in the Parliament in the larger public interest,” he added.