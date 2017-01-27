Budget 2017: Shiv Sena demands income tax exemption in letter addressed to FM Arun Jaitley

Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray. Source: PTI

The Shiv Sena has submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis which is addressed to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the upcoming union budget on February 1, 2017. In the letter Sena said that they believe that this move of presenting the union budget on February 1 against the practice of presenting it onthe last day of the same month would enable the various departments to work on the budget proposal early enough for the following fiscal year. They further requested the FM to exempt I-T on annual income of Rs 5 lakh.

Here is the full letter-

The Centre has decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day. The Union Budget is all set to be presented on February 1 starting with the presentation of the economic survey on January 30 by FM Arun Jaitley.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court of India cleared the February 1 for the presentation of the budget after dismissind a PIL which was filed seeking postponement of the budget in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections in five states.The PIL was filed by advocate ML Sharma, who stated that the presentation of the budget on February 1 would influence the minds of the voters in the state elections.