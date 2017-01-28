Budget 2017: Scania India hopes government to continue Make in India, Smart cities, Swachh Bharat

In line with the “Make in India” initiative we are looking forward to financial allocations and tax benefits to encourage manufacturing and use of sustainable transport solutions that are safer, greener and more fuel-efficient and drive on locally produced Biofuels.

We look forward to the budget for 2017-2018 and hope the government will continue its drive towards “Make in India”, “Smart cities” and “Swachh Bharat” and the budget will highlight policy action to encourage every shift in the market towards a clean green low carbon choice. We hope that in this budget the government will give impetus to manufacturers that develop and deliver innovative sustainable solutions.

The shift from private transport to Public transport is essential to address the environmental impact from carbon emissions, we hope the government will address the issue and encourage public transport and suggest in the budget financial implications on carbon footprints.

We hope that there will be funding for an industry development of “waste to fuel” to address multiple issues like waste management, enabling cleaner air, and reduced dependency on fossil fuels in line with the “Swachh Bharat” initiative for economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Sustainable urban mobility is the need of the hour and we look forward to growth oriented policies to accelerate the growth and development of sustainable urban transport for “Smart cities”. We hope that the government will continue to allocate funds towards initiatives that focus on building low carbon / carbon neutral infrastructure and public transport systems in keeping with its commitment to addressing climate change and environmental degradation.

We believe that the much awaited GST – Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be executed at the earliest as it will reduce costs and waste across supply – value chains.

We at Scania stand committed and partner with India in the drive towards long-term sustainable growth through our offer of building up businesses that drive “Local waste to local fuel for Local transport.”