SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to put off Union Budget 2017

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of presentation of Union Budget due to assembly elections in five states. “There is no urgency in it. We will lay down the law when this petition comes up,” a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing. The PIL has also sought a direction to strip BJP of its lotus election symbol for alleged violation of the model code of conduct which came into effect after declaration of assembly polls in five states.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31 when the government is likely to table the Economy Survey followed by the Union Budget on February 1. But opposition parties have complained that this will give the government an unfair advantage because the budget will include populist scheme and reforms that could influence voters. This, they allege, will violate the model code of conduct that kicks in as soon as elections are announced and forbid parties in power from taking or sharing decisions that could skew voters towards them.

The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9. The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget is going to end from this fiscal, with the Finance Ministry accepting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the General Budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that railway travel may become pricier for passengers come the next financial year. Jaitley is also set to hold pre-budget consultation with states on January 4, after the meeting of the GST Council gets over.

(With PTI inputs)